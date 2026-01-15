The Raja Saab Hindi Shows Cancelled Due To Poor Box Office Response, Happy Patel And Laalo Replace Prabhas Starrer On Big Screens

The Raja Saab, reportedly made on a budget of over ₹400 crore, has flopped at the box office. Upon release on January 9, the Prabhas fronted horror-comedy received mixed reviews and the same has been reflected in its box office response. In one week of its theatrical run, it has collected nearly ₹130 crore in India in all languages. Clearly, the underwhelming run will result in The Raja Saab becoming a box office disaster. Meanwhile, the Hindi biz of the film has also not been up to the mark.

While Prabhas' recent action films - Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD - took opening of ₹20 crore+ in Hindi alone, The Raja Saab has managed to collect this much in a week, indicating that the audiences in the Northern belts have rejected it despite Hindi film stars like Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt and Zarina Wahab playing pivotal roles.

As a result of its poor run in Hindi, The Raja Saab shows are being replaced by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate and Happy Patel. Of these, Dhurandhar is currently in its sixth week and still continues to attract good footfalls.

Laalo, Happy Patel and Dhurandhar will replace The Raja Saab in Hindi in cinema halls | Image: X

Laalo is a Gujarati blockbuster and the only film from Gollywood to gross ₹100 crore. It is made on a budget of ₹10 lakh. Its Hindi version released on January 9. Happy Patel, meanwhile, is comedian Vir Das' debut directorial and the film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Actor Imran Khan, who has been away from the screens for close to a decade now, returns in a cameo role in the detective comedy thriller. Aamir Khan also plays a small part in this movie.

