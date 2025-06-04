Snow White OTT Release Date: Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler Starrer Live Action Adaptation To Stream On...

Snow White OTT Release Date: Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler starrer live-action adaptation of Snow White is all set to stream digitally after completing its box office run with a flop verdict earlier this year. Several controversies accompanied its release this March. This dented its box office prospects big time, and the movie, made on a budget of over $250 million, could only collect over $200 million at the worldwide box office.

Now, it will be hopeful of getting a new lease of life on OTT. Snow White will stream in India on JioHotstar from June 11. Starring West Side Story star Rachel Zegler in the lead role, Snow White is the latest Disney property to be remade in the 21st century. Based on the 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this new take on the story once again follows the princess as she runs away from her evil stepmother, played by Gal Gadot, and befriends a group of seven dwarfs in a forest.

Snow White released on March 21 | Image: IMDb

While fans were excited for its release on the big screens, Zegler's political and cultural remarks derailed the film's promotional plans. Firstly, Zegler, an actor of Colombian descent, playing the Disney princess, prompted racist backlash. In other interviews, she called the Snow White lore a "stalker love story", also labelling it “dated” in terms of its representation of women in power.