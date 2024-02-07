Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Gets OTT Release Date In India

After a month of its release, the makers announced the digital debut date of Priscilla on Wednesday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priscilla
Priscilla | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sofia Coppola's latest directorial film Priscilla, starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, made its theatrical debut in India on December 15. After a month of its release, the makers announced the digital debut date of the movie. The biographical drama follows the life of actor-entrepreneur Priscilla Presley and her relationship with singer Elvis Presley.

When and where to watch Priscilla? 

Priscilla will be released on MUBI in India on March 1, the global film distributor and streamer announced on Wednesday, January 31. MUBI Ireland subscribers can also stream Priscilla on the same date as its Indian subscribers. The film is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, and Sandra Harmon.

 

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

"Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame," read the synopsis of the movie.

Priscilla at film festivals 

Also starring Dagmara Dominczyk, Priscilla received its world premiere in the Competition segment at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where Spaeny also won the Volpi Cup for best actress. The film was also screened at the MAMI Festival in Mumbai in November 2023. Recently, Elordi was nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star 2024.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 14:23 IST

