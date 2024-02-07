English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Spaceman Trailer: Adam Sandler Means Business As A Man On A Mission To Space In Carey Mulligan Film

The recently released trailer for Spaceman showcases Adam Sandler in all new serious avatar, a marked deviation from the actor's usual on screen persona.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Spaceman
Spaceman | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adam Sandler, largely known to always entertain the facet of comedy in almost all his cinematic outings, is now switching things up. The Murder Mystery actor leads Netflix's latest film, Spaceman as a man on a mission. The film also stars Promising Young Woman and Maestro star Carey Mulligan.

Advertisement

 

Spaceman trailer now out


Right off the bat, Spaceman has been categorised as a sci-fi adventure film. Despite the trailer for the film not being all things dark, still exhibiting some moments of comic relief, Spaceman as a film is definitely a deviation from Adam Sandler's usual brand of cinema.


Sandler stars as Jakub, an astronaut on a lonesome research trip in the endless confines of space. However, things begin to take a turn when six months into his solitary mission, he begins worrying that the end of his trip around the sun, will not have his wife Lenka (played by Carey Mulligan) waiting for him, earth side. Interestingly, Paul Dano (from Dumb Money fame) voices the role of Hanus - a space spider present on Jakub's spaceship and with whom Jakub indulges in many a sordid banter. Besides Sandler, Mulligan and Dano, the film also features Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini, and Lena Olin in key roles.

This is Adam Sandler's twelfth film with Netflix


Adam Sandler has been part of several Netflix originals, one of his foremost collaborations being the Murder Mystery franchise along side Uncut Gems. Also in this lineup is Sandy Wexler, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Hubie Halloween and The Ridiculous Six among others. Last year was rather eventful for Adam Sandler on the work front with the actor seeing through four back to back releases. These were Murder Mystery 2, The Out-Laws, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah and Leo. Spaceman will make for Sandler's first release for the year. 

Advertisement

Spaceman will stream on Netflix starting March 1. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement