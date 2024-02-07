Advertisement

Adam Sandler, largely known to always entertain the facet of comedy in almost all his cinematic outings, is now switching things up. The Murder Mystery actor leads Netflix's latest film, Spaceman as a man on a mission. The film also stars Promising Young Woman and Maestro star Carey Mulligan.

Spaceman trailer now out



Right off the bat, Spaceman has been categorised as a sci-fi adventure film. Despite the trailer for the film not being all things dark, still exhibiting some moments of comic relief, Spaceman as a film is definitely a deviation from Adam Sandler's usual brand of cinema.



Sandler stars as Jakub, an astronaut on a lonesome research trip in the endless confines of space. However, things begin to take a turn when six months into his solitary mission, he begins worrying that the end of his trip around the sun, will not have his wife Lenka (played by Carey Mulligan) waiting for him, earth side. Interestingly, Paul Dano (from Dumb Money fame) voices the role of Hanus - a space spider present on Jakub's spaceship and with whom Jakub indulges in many a sordid banter. Besides Sandler, Mulligan and Dano, the film also features Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini, and Lena Olin in key roles.

This is Adam Sandler's twelfth film with Netflix



Adam Sandler has been part of several Netflix originals, one of his foremost collaborations being the Murder Mystery franchise along side Uncut Gems. Also in this lineup is Sandy Wexler, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Hubie Halloween and The Ridiculous Six among others. Last year was rather eventful for Adam Sandler on the work front with the actor seeing through four back to back releases. These were Murder Mystery 2, The Out-Laws, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah and Leo. Spaceman will make for Sandler's first release for the year.

Spaceman will stream on Netflix starting March 1.

