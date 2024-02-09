Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour Film To Make Its OTT Debut On THIS Date With 5 Bonus Songs

After a phenomenal performance at the box office, Taylor Swift's ERAS tour is all set to make its OTT debut. The pop star announced the streaming date.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hollywood Singer Taylor Swift Furious Over Deepfake Images videos
Hollywood Singer Taylor Swift Furious Over Deepfake Images videos | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Taylor Swift’s ERAS tour became a raging sensation not just overseas but in India as well. After a phenomenal response on the big screen, the film will begin its digital journey. For all those who missed the film in theatres, Taylor Swift announced the OTT debut of the film, that too with 5 additional songs that were not included in the theatre version of the movie. 

Taylor Swift’s film to release on March 15 

The concert film will stream on OTT platform Disney+ and will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet. Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared a post which she captioned, "This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we'll be showing the entire concert (including Cardigan, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I'm calling it, huge shock, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). Available starting March 15."

Among the bonus songs included on the streamer will be Cardigan, from Swift's 2020 album Folklore, as per Variety. Disney+ in a post on X said the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will feature Cardigan and four additional acoustic songs... but that didn't reveal what the songs are either. However, it remains unclear if the film will be released in India. 

Taylor Swift's record-breaking debut

The Eras Tour stormed onto the scene with a record-breaking opening weekend, raking in $92.8 million in North America and an additional $30.7 million internationally. This cumulative total of $123.5 million not only establishes it as the highest-grossing concert film ever but also dethrones the previous record-holder, Michael Jackson's This Is It, which grossed $261.2 million globally in 2009.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently announced her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' which will be out on April 19. 
(With inputs from agencies)

Published February 8th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

