Taylor Swift’s ERAS tour became a raging sensation not just overseas but in India as well. After a phenomenal response on the big screen, the film will begin its digital journey. For all those who missed the film in theatres, Taylor Swift announced the OTT debut of the film, that too with 5 additional songs that were not included in the theatre version of the movie.

Taylor Swift’s film to release on March 15

The concert film will stream on OTT platform Disney+ and will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet. Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared a post which she captioned, "This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we'll be showing the entire concert (including Cardigan, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I'm calling it, huge shock, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). Available starting March 15."

Among the bonus songs included on the streamer will be Cardigan, from Swift's 2020 album Folklore, as per Variety. Disney+ in a post on X said the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will feature Cardigan and four additional acoustic songs... but that didn't reveal what the songs are either. However, it remains unclear if the film will be released in India.

Taylor Swift's record-breaking debut

The Eras Tour stormed onto the scene with a record-breaking opening weekend, raking in $92.8 million in North America and an additional $30.7 million internationally. This cumulative total of $123.5 million not only establishes it as the highest-grossing concert film ever but also dethrones the previous record-holder, Michael Jackson's This Is It, which grossed $261.2 million globally in 2009.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently announced her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' which will be out on April 19.

