Teja Sajja Starrer HanuMan Locks OTT Premiere Date Even As Film Continues To Rule At Box Office?
The Teja Sajja led HanuMan released in theatres on January 12. The fantasy film recently became the fifth highest Telugu grosser at the US box office.
Teja Sajja is currently basking in the success of his latest theatrical release, HanuMan. The fantasy film, helmed by Teja Sajja has emerged as the top performer amongst the lineup of films that released over the Sankranti weekend. A Sacnilk report affirms HanuMan's domestic box office collections to currently stand at ₹172.7 crores with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹256.3 crores. Even as it enjoys a stellar theatrical run, the makers have reportedly locked in the specifics of HanuMan's OTT deut.
HanuMan to debut on OTT soon?
HanuMan released in theatres on January 12 and is enjoying a seamless run at the theatres, domestically as well as overseas. Cashing in on the same, the makers have reportedly locked in the streaming platform and date of the film's digital debut. As per a recent 123Telugu report, HanuMan will be made available for streaming on ZEE5.
The tentative date for the same, as suggested by the report, is set in the second week of March. An official announcement regarding this however, is still awaited. Besides Teja Sajja, HanuMan features a star cast of Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Samuthirakani, Getup Srinu, Vennela Kishore, Raj Deepak Shetty, holding key roles. The film is still running in theatres.
HanuMan is enjoying a smooth run overseas
Not just the Indian audience, but the overseas demographic too appears to have taken to the charm of the Prasanth Varma film. As per an official update from the director, HanuMan has recently become the fifth all-time highest Telugu grosser at the United States box office with collections running into $5 million and counting.
This puts the Teja Sajja starrer behind big banner films carrying even more formidable star power. HanuMan is trailing behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, the Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire and Baahubali 1. HanuMan is still running in theatres.
