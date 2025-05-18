Ten Hours OTT Release: Sibi Sathyaraj And Gajaraj Starrer Investigative Thriller Now Streaming On This Platform

Ten Hours OTT Release: The Tamil thriller Ten Hours released on April 18 earlier this year and after a month of its theatrical debut, the suspense thriller film has debuted on OTT. While it was a commercial disaster and collected just under ₹2 crore at the ticket window, home viewers shared how the movie deserved a better fate at the ticket window. Ten Hours is currently streaming on Prime Video and can be enjoyed by movie watchers at home.

The logline of Ten Hours reads, "A mysterious murder takes place on an overnight bus from Chennai to Coimbatore, unnoticed by the passengers. How did it happen? Protagonist Castro races against time to uncover the truth within ten hours." The movie stars Sibi Sathyaraj, Niranjana Anoop, Gajaraj and Raj Ayyappa among others.

Netizens review Ten Hours

After its OTT premiere, Ten Hours was praised by the watchers. "Sibiraj's performance at its best, investigation scenes ellam semmaya iruku, Sure No can guess that Twist & Killer, Well made Investigation Thriller movie in recent times (sic)." Another one commented, "Sibiraj acting. Investigation scenes are superb really enjoyed the movie."

One social media user wrote, "Watched #TenHours one of the best thriller movies in recent times! The film was incredibly well-crafted, with an amazing first half and a series of twists and turns in the second half that kept me fully engaged. Huge appreciation to the @Sibi_Sathyaraj and the director for delivering such a brilliant experience. This movie is a must-watch (sic)."