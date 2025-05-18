Aashiqui Actress Anu Aggarwal Questions Why Casting Couch 'Is Made A Big Deal' In Bollywood, Says 'Ismein Kya Bura Hai'

Anu Aggarwal is one of the top actors from the 1990s. The veteran actress has worked with several top directors and on big projects between 1990-1995. In a new interview, the actress has shared her candid take on the casting couch. However, her controversial opinion has raised many eyebrows.

Anu Aggarwal shares her views on casting couch

Casting couch has become a big debate in the film industry. The practice is wrong because of unfair means of employment and harassment in the workplace. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Any Aggarwal stated that the practice of the casting couch exists in industries beyond cinema as well. She said, “Kahan nhi hai casting couch? Why are we pretending? Everywhere there’s a casting couch."



In her stance, the veteran actress equated a romantic, consensual relationship between a couple with workplace harassment. She added, "Since life has started, there’s man and woman, and there are two energies, male and female, their union is something that everybody wants. That’s what’s entire history of Earth.”



The Aashiqui actres continued, “So, what is ‘Ye bura hai’ kya bura hai? So, at the end of the day, if you didn’t make it, kya bura hai- when you don’t use your potential, that is bura. (So, what do you mean by this is wrong? At the end of the day, if you didn’t make it and didn’t use your potential, this is wrong.) What’s the big deal being made about casting couch?”

When Anu Aggarwal opened up about her casting couch experience