Aashiqui Actress Anu Aggarwal Questions Why Casting Couch 'Is Made A Big Deal' In Bollywood, Says 'Ismein Kya Bura Hai'

Updated May 18th 2025, 22:26 IST
Anu Aggarwal is one of the top actors from the 1990s. The veteran actress has worked with several top directors and on big projects between 1990-1995. In a new interview, the actress has shared her candid take on the casting couch. However, her controversial opinion has raised many eyebrows.
Casting couch has become a big debate in the film industry. The practice is wrong because of unfair means of employment and harassment in the workplace. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Any Aggarwal stated that the practice of the casting couch exists in industries beyond cinema as well. She said, “Kahan nhi hai casting couch? Why are we pretending? Everywhere there’s a casting couch."
In her stance, the veteran actress equated a romantic, consensual relationship between a couple with workplace harassment. She added, "Since life has started, there’s man and woman, and there are two energies, male and female, their union is something that everybody wants. That’s what’s entire history of Earth.”
The Aashiqui actres continued, “So, what is ‘Ye bura hai’ kya bura hai? So, at the end of the day, if you didn’t make it, kya bura hai- when you don’t use your potential, that is bura. (So, what do you mean by this is wrong? At the end of the day, if you didn’t make it and didn’t use your potential, this is wrong.) What’s the big deal being made about casting couch?”
In a 2020 interview, Anu Aggarwal shared her experience with the casting couch. She said, “One director, a top one, had come to my house, citing that he had a role for me. He came to my house and took out the whiskey bottle. It was in the afternoon hour but mere dimag ki batti jal gayi. How can someone come to the house with a bag of whiskey to tell the story? So I made some reason and had to politely ask him to leave. I told him off. That is what I am trying to say, women always have the choice.”
Published May 18th 2025, 22:23 IST