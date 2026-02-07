Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jiiva's Pongal Hit?

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil OTT Release Date: Actor Jiiva delivered the only Tamil hit during this year's Pongal. While Thalapathy Vijay was poised to bring Jana Nayagan, his final film, on January 9, censor hurdles caused a delay and now, the movie stands indefinitely postponed. Since there was no biggie releasing on Pongal, fans had lost all hopes util Jiiva came and delivered with Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil. After conquering box office, the movie is all set to stream on OTT.

When and where to watch Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil?

Jiiva's Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil will stream on Netflix from January 12. The movie has been listed in the app new releases section. Apart from the original Tamil version, Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions of TTT are certain to stream.

Made on a reported budget of ₹10 crore, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil collected ₹29.59 crore in India. The movie's gross collection in India reached ₹34.89 crore, while it added another ₹3.2 crore from overseas markets, culminating in a worldwide total of ₹38.09 crore. The film's satirical elements and its village setting struck a chord with the audiences and now, TTT is expected to find a wider reach as it gears up for streaming debut.

What is Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil about?

TTT is Nithish Sahadev's directorial debut in Kollywood. It is a social satire set against the backdrop of a village. The story follows Jeeva Ratnam, the Panchayat head of the village. As the elections approach, he decides to visit Ilavarasu’s house, as his daughter Soumya is getting married. The equation between Ilavarasu and his neighbor Mani wasn’t that great due to some past grudge. Jeeva, who wants the vote of everyone in the village, has the task of managing gigantic egos. How he manages to do that is what is shown in Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.