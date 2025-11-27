Thamma On OTT: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Stream Before 8-Week Window, But There's A Twist

Thamma On OTT: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna feature in the recently released horror comedy Thamma, which is a part of the hit Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). The movie hit the big screens on Diwali and received mixed reviews. Pegged as MHCU's first love story, Thamma introduces vampires to the supernatural comedy universe. While Ayushmann and Rashmika will feature in the upcoming chapters of the franchise, Thamma ended up being an average grosser and the 2nd flop in the MHCU after Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya (2022).

After its theatrical run has ended, all eyes are on when Thamma will hit digital platforms.

When and where to watch Thamma on OTT?

All Hindi theatrical titles stream on OTT after a 8-week gap from their big screen release. Thamma released on October 21 and it is only a matter of time the film begins its streaming journey. As per latest reports, it will be available for viewing on Prime Video from December 2. The film's OTT premiere date may look like its breaking the norm by premiering digitally in just 6 weeks, but Thamma will be available on rent from early December. This means that even Prime Video subscribers will have to pay an additional amount to watch the movie. It is said that Thamma will be available for Prime Video subscribers from December 16.

Thamma released in theatres on October 21 | Image: X

What is Thamma about?

Directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidently stumbles upon a different world of vampires meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Rashmika Mandanna, and a terrifying vampire played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Rashmika and Ayushmann play vampires in Thamma | Image: X