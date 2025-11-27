Who Are Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali, Bengali Influencers Caught Up In Leaked MMS Controversy?

Social media influencers Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali are at the center of a brewing controversy over their leaked MMS. An alleged 15-minute-long video of their private moments has not only reignited chatter around privacy and safety in the digital space, but also led to online backlash targeted at content creators who "do it for the views".

Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali have gone viral after their MMS leaked online | Image: Instagram

Who Are Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali?

Sofik SK is a popular Bengali social media influencer. He is a popular face on Palli Gram TV, a Bengali digital platform that broadcasts rural-style entertainment programs. Currently, Sofik has over 5 lakh followers on Instagram. His dance and acting reels have made him popular with the youth. His comic skits, folk-theatre videos and short drama reels too have millions of views on the social media platform. One of Sofik's most popular videos is Sofiker Chalaki. Uploaded on 2021, this clip has over 232 million views on YouTube.

Sofik SK features in videos on Palli Gram TV's YouTube page | Image: Instagram

Dustu Sonali is also a content creator and social media influencer. She has featured in several reels with the now controversial Sofik SK. According to some reports, Dustu Sonali and Sofik SK are also in a relationship. Dustu Sonali also makes dance and fashion videos, and some content that caters to her female followers.

Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali apologise after leaked MMS

While Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali's alleged leaked MMS has gone viral and made them a talking point on the internet and within the local Bengali media, some have defended them saying the clip is AI generated. However, Sofik SK acknowledged that the viral MMS is his and over a year old. "The video is over a year old, and I am a changed man now. I focus only on my work. However, I have a few friends who aren't able to handle my progress. They don't want me to do good work, which is why they posted the video and made it go viral," he said in a video.

Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali make Instagram reels together | Iamge: Instagram

Alleging that their common friend has leaked the private video of them online, Sofik SK added, "I didn't have this video. My girlfriend had it. We were shooting for something, and both of us handed over our phones to that friend, who knew our passwords. We trusted him a lot, so we used to tell him everything. He took the video from our phones and kept blackmailing us. I got so furious over the blackmail that I stopped all contact with him. This angered him, and he ended up posting the video online - something that I never imagined."