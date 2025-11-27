After Nandamuri Balakrishna, Has This Actor Joined Rajinikanth's Jailer 2?

Rajinikanth featured in this year's release Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Despite the hype surrounding it, the movie failed to impress fans. Lokesh and Rajinikanth's pairing was expected to wreak havoc at the box office, but the film's underwhelming response not even left the team disappointed but also the fans of the duo. With Coolie, Rajini has also tasted two back-to-back flops, including TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan.

Now, the Tamil star is all geared up for his next, Jailer 2. In 2023, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial turned out to be a gamechanger for Rajinikanth at the box office as it turned out to be one of the highest grossing Indian movies of the year. Its critical reception was also good and the makers soon announced that a sequel would follow. The announcement video featuring Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander has already hinted that fans can expect more of the same from Jailer 2.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Rajini will be joined by some returning cast members and new ones in the upcoming Jailer sequel. There have been rumours that Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna will play a pivotal role in Jailer 2, along with Bollywood star Vidya Balan.

However, this major casting news remains unconfirmed. As per the more latest buzz, Vijay Sethupathi may also play a part in Jailer 2. Not just the casting hearsay, news is also circulating that Vijay has already been signed on to essay a part in the movie and has also filmed some scenes in Goa recently.

