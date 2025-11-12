Thamma OTT Release Date Locked After Box Office Failure? Here's When Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Will Stream

Thamma On OTT: The superhit Maddock Horror Comedy Universe expanded further with the vampire love saga Thamma. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles and released on October 21 on the occasion of Diwali. Despite anticipation being high and a festive release, Thamma has not performed well at the box office. In fact, domestically, it is yet to touch the ₹150 crore mark. Its collections are less than its reported budget of ₹145 crore+ and Thamma has become the 2nd flop in MHCU after Bhediya.

Amid its underwhelming box office run, reports regarding Thamma's OTT release have now surfaced.

When and where to stream Thamma on OTT?

According to the latest buzz, Thamma might arrive on OTT on December 16 in Hindi and Telugu. Streaming platform Prime Video holds the post-theatrical streaming rights. The film is expected to arrive in the first week of December on Prime Video on a rental basis followed by free viewing for subscribers after a few days. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, the speculations have gone viral. An official confirmation is awaited from the digital platform and the makers.

Rashmika and Ayushmann play lead roles in Thamma | Image: X

What is the story of Thamma?

Directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidently stumbles upon a different world of vampires meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Rashmika Mandanna, and a terrifying vampire played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik of Panchayat fame play pivotal roles.

Thamma also features a crossover scene with Bhediya | Image: X