The Accountant 2 OTT Release Date: Ben Affleck-Jon Bernthal's Thriller All Set For Streaming, Know When And Where To Watch

The Accountant 2 OTT Release Date: After debuting in cinema halls in April end, Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal starrer action thriller is all set for streaming in India. It released worldwide but saw a limited screening in India. Now the Batman star's fans can see him as Christian Wolff, the deadly accountant who works for dangerous clients, in The Accountant 2, which will premiere digitally on June 5.

Directed by Gavin O'Connor, The Accountant 2 will stream on Prime Video. The plotline of the film reads, "Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried."

The Accountant 2 released on April 25 | Image: X

In the follow up to the 2016 film, Affleck is joined by Jon Bernthal, who plays his brother Brax. As they dig deeper, they uncover a shocking conspiracy. Cynthia Addai-Robinson returns as US Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina. Other cast members include Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson and JK Simmons. Gavin O’Connor, who directed the first movie, is back for the sequel.