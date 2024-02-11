Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

The Color Purple On OTT: When And Where To Watch Taraji P Henson Starrer Film

After nearly four months of its release, Taraji P Henson's film The Color Purple is finally set to premiere on the OTT platform, Max.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Color Purple
The Color Purple | Image:IMDb
The coming-of-age musical period drama film directed by Blitz Bazawule, The Color Purple, debuted in theatres in October last year. The film was praised by viewers and critics alike and has earned Danielle Brooks a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category at the upcoming Academy Awards. Nearly four months after its release, the movie is set to premiere on the OTT platform. 

When and where to watch The Color Purple

The film will make its streaming debut on Max on February 16, reported Deadline. Marcus Gardley's screenplay is based on the stage musical of the same name, which in turn is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker.

 

The Blitz Bazawule-directed musical adaptation stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Danielle Brooks.

What is The Color Purple about? 

Adapted from the novel and Broadway musical, the film tells the timeless story of love and resilience. Celie (Barrino), separated from her sister Nettie (Bailey) and her children, endures numerous challenges in her life, including an abusive spouse simply known as Mister (Domingo).

 

Celie, with the help of seductive singer Shug Avery (Henson) and stand-her-ground stepdaughter Sofia (Brooks), eventually discovers remarkable strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new sort of sisterhood.

The critically acclaimed film has received an Academy Award nomination (Danielle Brooks for Supporting Actress), two SAG Award nominations, five Critics Choice Awards nominations, two BAFTA nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, 17 NAACP Image Awards nominations and more, as well as winning four African-American Film Critics Association Awards and nine Black Reel Awards, reported Deadline.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

