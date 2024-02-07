The Exorcist Believer On OTT: When And Where To Watch The Horror Film India

Advertisement

The Exorcist: Believer, which serves as the sequel to the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist, has finally arrived on OTT in India. The movie, directed by David Gordon Green and starring Leslie Odom Jr, Lidya Jewett and Olivia O‘Neill, can be streamed on Jio Cinemas now.

The Exorcist Believer plot and other details

The plotline of the film reads: To save two demonically possessed girls, a father seeks out Chris MacNeil, whose haunting experience with her own daughter Regan may be the key to combating ultimate evil. The film is filled with jump scares and is sure to be a favourite of horror film fanatics.

Even though the film earned over $137 million at the box office, it received majorly negative reviews only. The film was released on digital platforms by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on October 24, 2023, it also began streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States on December 1, 2023. It was later followed by a Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD release on December 19, 2023. Now, it has arrived on OTT.

The Exorcist sequels in development

The Exorcist: Believer was envisioned as a trilogy. While Believer performed solidly at the box office, recouping its production cost, it was criticised by reviewers and fans. For now, we’re told Universal remains firmly possessed by its new IP — two more Exorcist films will still be made. But sources say Believer’s reception will almost certainly demand some degree of creative rethink for the next two films, reported The Hollywood Reporter.