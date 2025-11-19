Updated 19 November 2025 at 23:42 IST
The Girlfriend On OTT: Tentative Streaming Date Of Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Is Here
The Girlfriend has received praise for depicting toxic romantic relationships. It stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty as the lead pair.
The Girlfriend On OTT: Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll this year. The actress has featured in five releases this year - Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa, Thamma and The Girlfriend. On the personal front too, 2025 has brought in new surprises. Rashmika and her longtime boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda have got engaged and are all set to marry next year in February, as per reports. On the professional front, her latest release, The Girlfriend, has been a commercial success and after completing a good run in theatres, is all set to debut on OTT.
When and where to watch The Girlfriend on OTT?
Rashmika and Dheekshith Shetty feature as an onscreen couple in director Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend. The movie got good reviews and has performed well in India and the overseas. It released on November 7 and talk is gathering pace around its OTT release. As per reports , Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the romantic drama and will stream the movie from December 11. South movies have to wait for a 4-week gap from a film's theatrical release to stream it online. The Girlfriend will follow suit and once the window has passed, can be watched online in multiple languages.
What is the story of The Girlfriend?
Bhooma (Rashmika) falls in love with college sweetheart Vikram (Dheekshith). What begins as a typical college romance gradually turns into a suffocating and toxic relationship due to Vikram's controlling and possessive behavior, which ultimately causes Bhooma to lose her peace and friends. The film explores Bhooma's journey of self-realisation as she navigates this abusive relationship and eventually finds the strength to break free from it.
