Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola's Thong Look Called 'Too Bold For TV'

Bigg Boss 19: The ongoing family week in the reality show is turning out to be very emotional for the housemates. In the recent episode, contestant Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola entered the house, bringing in a wave of happiness and smiles for her husband and the Anupamaa star. The actress also teased Gaurav, mentioning how she decided to dress up like a cup cake for her pastry chef husband. During this encounter, Gaurav and Akanksha were in the bathroom area and Amaal Malik was seen getting visibly uncomfortable as he witnessed the couple's mushy moments.

While Gaurav and Akanksha's chemistry and banter has gone viral, the latter's dress caught eyeballs. Many called her pick for Bigg Boss too bold. Others mentioned how her "thong look" did not look appropriate and she should have picked something else if her intent was to impress her husband.

After Akanksha entered the BB 19 house, her lovey-dovey moments with husband Gaurav went viral on social media, with fans calling them the “cutest couple”. When Bigg Boss asked Gaurav to freeze midway as he walked hand-in-hand with his wife, Akanksha said that she would give him "adult wali pappi" on TV if BB did not de-freeze him. This left Gaurav and other housemates blushing. In another instance, the couple asked house captain Shahbaz Badesha is they could kiss. Later, in the garden area, Gaurav asked his wife to kiss him 9 times to mark their ninth wedding anniversary.

Earlier, during the show, Gaurav had shared a personal matter between husband and wife and he revealed that he wants to have kids but it's his wife who doesn't. Later, when an astrologer came on the show and Gaurav asked her if his family would ever grow, she said that his wife is planning to and he would learn about about when he gets out of the show.