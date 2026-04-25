Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Series In The Works, Director Addresses 'It Endorses Infidelity' Debate
The upcoming KANK series will not only cater to the newer generation of viewers but is also expected to feature a new gen cast.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Filmmaker Karan Johar's arguably most divisive movie, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, is all set to get a series adaptation. Johar confirmed the news during a recent interview. Released in 2006, the upcoming KANK series will not only cater to the newer generation of viewers but is also expected to feature a new gen cast.
Speaking to The Week, when asked if he'd like to make any of his movies into a series, the director said, "We are adapting Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna into a long form series. The root of that film... it of course released in 2006 to very polarised responses. I had many people come up to me and ask If I was unwell after that film. They said, 'How can you endorse infidelity?' I said, 'How can you endorse something that's already sold out?' I still remember when I was watching the film with an audience a day prior to its release, and there was a very traditional couple watching it, and there's a moment in it when the characters check into a hotel room. The woman looked at her husband and he very calmly said, 'It's a dream sequence.' After five minutes, they realised it is not a dream sequence and they got up and left. Then I realised that we are such a polarised audience base, they forget. They brush it under the carpet. They don't want to watch it on celluloid even though, probably, it is the reality in their own homes."
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Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna follows the story of two married couples who are slowly drifting apart. Dev and Maya, halves of the two pairs, end up falling in love with each other and cheat on their partners. Dev and Maya are disowned by their families after their extramarital affair is discovered. Johar has long been criticised for "glamorising" and "normalising" cheating in marriages through themes in this movie, a charge he has not backed down from defending.
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