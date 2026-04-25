Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Series In The Works, Director Addresses 'It Endorses Infidelity' Debate

Speaking to The Week, when asked if he'd like to make any of his movies into a series, the director said, "We are adapting Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna into a long form series. The root of that film... it of course released in 2006 to very polarised responses. I had many people come up to me and ask If I was unwell after that film. They said, 'How can you endorse infidelity?' I said, 'How can you endorse something that's already sold out?' I still remember when I was watching the film with an audience a day prior to its release, and there was a very traditional couple watching it, and there's a moment in it when the characters check into a hotel room. The woman looked at her husband and he very calmly said, 'It's a dream sequence.' After five minutes, they realised it is not a dream sequence and they got up and left. Then I realised that we are such a polarised audience base, they forget. They brush it under the carpet. They don't want to watch it on celluloid even though, probably, it is the reality in their own homes."