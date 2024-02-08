The Kerala Story, Lift And Other OTT Movies To Watch This Week

Advertisement

Explore the world of some fascinating mysteries and gripping action adventures this week. With so many engaging films offering compelling narratives and depth, the entertainment scene in 2024 will surely never cease to captivate audiences. This weekend, treat yourself to these movies, their captivating tales will surely keep you enthralled.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team race to find a deadly weapon before it ends up in the wrong hands in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. The future and fate of the entire planet are at stake as a deadly race around the globe gets underway. Under Christopher McQuarrie's direction, this film is led by adventure star Tom Cruise.

Release date: January 11, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Lift

A master thief on a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich is lured in by the FBI and his ex-girlfriend to use his global team to pull off an impossible theft. A multinational heist team led by Cyrus Whitaker races to steal $500 million worth of gold from a passenger jet at 40,000 feet.

Release date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Role Play

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo portray important roles in Thomas Vincent's English murder mystery. The protagonist of the film is Emma, who leads a secret double life as an assassin for hire while living in the suburbs of New Jersey with her wonderful husband and two kids. Her husband David finds out about this secret when they decide to incorporate role-playing into their marriage.

Release date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Kerala Story

The protagonist of the tale is Shalini Unnikrishnan, a college student from Kerala who leads a regular life. Her identity, relationships, dreams, and faith all disappear into the abyss of religious terrorism. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen, and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani. One of the most eagerly awaited movies to be available on OTT is this one.

Release date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5

Extra Ordinary Man

An ex-film extra talks about his transformation from kidnapper to vigilante and smuggler. After that, he becomes the CEO of his sweetheart's company, Likitha. Unexpectedly, in a scene straight out of a movie, he challenges a criminal by the name of Nero to a fight. The story revolves around his actions and Nero's reactions to his plots. Director Vakkantham Vamsi's Telugu action drama stars lead actors Nithiin and Sree Leela.

Release date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix