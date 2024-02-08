English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

The Kerala Story, Lift And Other OTT Movies To Watch This Week

With so many engaging films offering compelling narratives and depth, the entertainment scene in 2024 will surely never cease to captivate audiences.

Republic Entertainment Desk
OTT
OTT | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Explore the world of some fascinating mysteries and gripping action adventures this week. With so many engaging films offering compelling narratives and depth, the entertainment scene in 2024 will surely never cease to captivate audiences. This weekend, treat yourself to these movies, their captivating tales will surely keep you enthralled.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team race to find a deadly weapon before it ends up in the wrong hands in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. The future and fate of the entire planet are at stake as a deadly race around the globe gets underway. Under Christopher McQuarrie's direction, this film is led by adventure star Tom Cruise.

 

Release date: January 11, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

 

Lift 

A master thief on a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich is lured in by the FBI and his ex-girlfriend to use his global team to pull off an impossible theft. A multinational heist team led by Cyrus Whitaker races to steal $500 million worth of gold from a passenger jet at 40,000 feet. 

Release date: January 12, 2024

Advertisement

OTT Platform: Netflix

 

Role Play 

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo portray important roles in Thomas Vincent's English murder mystery. The protagonist of the film is Emma, who leads a secret double life as an assassin for hire while living in the suburbs of New Jersey with her wonderful husband and two kids. Her husband David finds out about this secret when they decide to incorporate role-playing into their marriage.

Advertisement

 

Release date: January 12, 2024

Advertisement

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

 

The Kerala Story

The protagonist of the tale is Shalini Unnikrishnan, a college student from Kerala who leads a regular life. Her identity, relationships, dreams, and faith all disappear into the abyss of religious terrorism. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen, and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani. One of the most eagerly awaited movies to be available on OTT is this one.

Advertisement

Release date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5

Advertisement

 

Extra Ordinary Man

An ex-film extra talks about his transformation from kidnapper to vigilante and smuggler. After that, he becomes the CEO of his sweetheart's company, Likitha. Unexpectedly, in a scene straight out of a movie, he challenges a criminal by the name of Nero to a fight. The story revolves around his actions and Nero's reactions to his plots. Director Vakkantham Vamsi's Telugu action drama stars lead actors Nithiin and Sree Leela.

 

Release date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement