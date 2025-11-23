The Pet Detective On OTT: When And Where To Watch Malayalam Crime Thriller

The Pet Detective On OTT: Malayalam film The Pet Detective had a fair run at the box office after it released on October 16. Over a month has passed since its theatrical debut, and now, the Praneesh Vijayan directorial is all set to begin its streaming journey, in hopes that the global audiences will bring in more acclaim.

When and where to watch The Pet Detective on OTT?

Zee5 will stream the movie from November 28. However, The Pet Detective is expected to stream in Malayalam only and the other dubbed versions are expected to arrive at a later date.

The Pet Detective released on Oct 16 | Image: X

The movie collected ₹11.46 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. Since its made on a modest budget, the returns at the ticket window have been decent. The Pet Detective stars Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Major Ravi and others.

What is the story of The Pet Detective?

Sharaf U Dheen plays Tony Jose Alula, a private detective who is in desperate search of a case that will make him famous. He needs this also because he wants to prove the naysayers wrong and show that he is good at his job. To impress his love interest Kaikeyi (Anupama Parameswaran) and her dad, Tony agrees to take a small case about a missing pet. But the case quickly spirals into a wild adventure involving kidnappers, international smugglers, exotic fish dealers, a missing child and a Mexican mafia don. How a local case of missing pet uncovers a deeply rooted criminal conspiracy is shown in The Pet Detective.

The Pet Detective is directed by Praneesh Vijayan | Image: X