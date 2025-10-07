They Call Him OG On OTT: Tentative Streaming Date Of Highest Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025 Is Here

They Call Him OG On OTT: Pawan Kalyan has scored the biggest hit of his career yet in They Call Him OG. The Sujeeth directorial became a record opener and has gone on to gross ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office. While the movie is still running in cinema halls, many are eagerly awaiting its streaming debut. The highest grossing Tollywood film of the year is expected to debut on digital post Diwali. Here are more details about the movie's OTT release.

They Call Him OG On OTT: When will Pawan Kalyan starrer debut on OTT?

They Call Him OG released on the big screens on September 25. It is Pawan Kalyan's second release this year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu. While HHVM is already streaming on Prime Video and is in the period action genre, the Tollywood star's latest is an out and out gangster flick, set in the 90s. OG also stars Emraan Hashmi and there is immense excitement surrounding his antagonist role in the movie among Bollywood fans.

OG is Pawan Kalyan's highest grossing at the worldwide box office yet | Image: X

As per reports, OG is expected to premiere on OTT on October 23, after it has completed its 4-week run in theatres. Since the action drama did not release in Hindi in major multiplex chains in India, its digital release will come after a 4-week time frame post its theatrical release date. Reportedly, Netflix will stream the movie in multiple languages, including Hindi, post Diwali.

What is the story of They Call Him OG?