Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri On OTT: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Romcom To Bring Curtain Down On Anti-Valentine's Week With Streaming Debut
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, hit the big screens on December 25. After being available on Prime Video for rent, the movie will finally stream for free for its subscribers.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on OTT: Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the movie hit the big screens on Christmas 2025. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie failed to deliver at the box office. After a lukewarm response to the movie, it began streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but for a rent of ₹349.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to begin streaming soon
After completing the mandatory 8-week gap between theatrical and OTT release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri debuted on Amazon Prime Video for rent at the beginning of February. After the stipulated time, the film will begin its proper streaming journey on Prime Video from February 19.
While the streamer has not made the announcement yet, the title could be seen on the platform. Reports suggest that the movie will begin streaming for free for Prime Video subscribers from Friday. Coincidentally, the streaming debut is coinciding with the final days of Anti-Valentine's week, which will conclude on Sunday. Interestingly, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was initially planned as a Valentine's Day 2026 release, a slot ultimately taken up by Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo.
Made on an estimated budget of around ₹90 crore, Kartik-Ananya's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected over ₹33 crore nett in India and nearly ₹50 crore worldwide. Overseas, the biz remained muted as the film managed to collect around ₹10 crore only. Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. In addition to Kartik and Ananya, the film features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.
