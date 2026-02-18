Love Story JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette: Where To Watch Year's 'Hottest Romance' Drama By Ryan Murphy On OTT?

Love Story: JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette is a limited series based on the novel, Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, by Elizabeth Beller. Created by Ryan Murphy's the show features Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon in the lead roles. Scenes from the show are now going viral on social media. From the sartorial choices of the characters to the intense chemistry between the actors, everything about the show is being dissected by netizens, who have dubbed it the ‘hottest romance' of the year. Backed by high production values and detailed period styling, the drama explores more than just romance. It reflects on celebrity culture in the late ’90s, the burden of legacy attached to the Kennedy name, and Carolyn’s transformation into a fashion icon constantly chased by paparazzi.

How to watch Love Story on OTT?

For viewers in the United States, the series premiered on the television network FX. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu shortly after their TV broadcast, making it easy for audiences to watch on demand. International viewers can catch the series on Disney+, where it has been rolled out across multiple regions. Release dates may vary slightly depending on location, so it’s advisable to check the platform’s local listings for exact availability. The series is currently unavailable to watch in India. Social media users are looking forward to the release of the show's episode in India soon.

As per reports, only the first three episodes of the series have been released as of now. The remaining episodes of the nine-episode drama will stream weekly, every Thursday.



Also Read: Siva's Son Steals Spotlight From Father, Nails Salambala Hook Steps

What is Love Story: JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette about?

The romance between John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of former USA President John F. Kennedy, and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy has long captured the public imagination. From their fairytale courtship to their tragic end, the couple symbolised glamour, power and vulnerability in equal measure. Now, their headline-making relationship has been reimagined for a new generation in one of the year’s most talked-about romance dramas.



Advertisement

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, dives deep into their life. From their first meeting in New York’s elite social circles to their secret wedding and the relentless media scrutiny that followed, the series is likely to show it all. The show also sensitively portrays the immense pressure of public life and the heartbreaking 1999 plane crash that ended their story far too soon.