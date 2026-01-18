Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release Date: This Is When Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Will Debut On Streaming

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer rom-com released on Christmas day last year. The lead actors and the team went all out with promotions but the storyline and performances didn't quite click with the audiences. Moreover, TMMTMTTM got swept away by Dhurandhar wave. Even Avatar: Fire And Ash, which released on December 19, gave a tough competition to Kartik's film.

While TMMTMTTM may not have elicited the box office response the team had expected, it will look to find more audiences on OTT. According to social media buzz, now that TMMTMTTM has completed its theatrical run, it is all set for its digital debut.

When and where to watch Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on OTT?

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights of Kartik and Ananya's rom-com. It is reported that the movie will begin its OTT journey on February 19, thus allowing viewers, who missed out on the film in theatres, to watch it from the comfort of their homes. Made on a reported budget of ₹90 crore, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri managed to collected ₹50 crore gross worldwide, thus emerging as a box office disaster. However, some viewers praised its "progressive" storytelling.

TMMTMTTM is Kartik and Ananya's second movie together | Image: X

TMMTMTTM is also the lead pair's second movie together after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), which was a hit. However, second time around, Kartik and Ananya could not weave screen magic together. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania.