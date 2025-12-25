Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Rom-com To Stream On This Platform After Theatrical Run

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri On OTT: The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with Christmas Day. Releasing at a time when the box office is still dominated by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the romantic-comedy commenced with a lukewarm opening. The movie is directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha fame Sameer Vidwans, and marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

When and where to watch Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on OTT?

In the posters and promotional material of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the makers revealed that the movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run. The streamer is yet to officially announce the premiere of the romantic comedy. Reports suggest that the film will first be made available for rent, and weeks later, the movie will land on Prime Video for free for its subscribers.

The date of the streaming debut of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is not yet confirmed by the makers or Prime Video. Typically, Bollywood movies land on OTT after 6-weeks of theatrical release. Going by this, the Kartik Aaryan starrer should stream on Prime Video around early-mid February.



Can Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri survive the Dhurandhar storm at the box office?

Released on December 5, Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office even in the third week of its theatrical run. The film has outperformed all new releases, making it lucrative for exhibitors to allocate more screens to it, eventually aiding its business. The Christmas holiday is likely to benefit the Ranveer Singh starrer massively.



On the day of release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened to a mixed response from cinegoers and critics. This might impact the business of the film. At the time of publishing, the film had raked in ₹1.78 crore in collections, as per Sacnilk. However, the collection will substantially increase after the afternoon, evening and night shows. At the same time, Dhurandhar has already gross over ₹8 crore on Christmas morning in India.

