Ustaad Bhagat Singh On OTT: Netflix Announces Streaming Date Of Pawan Kalyan's Ugadi Release

Ustaad Bhagat Singh on OTT: The Pawan Kalyan starrer hit the big screens on March 19. The movie was one of the most anticipated releases of the actor. However, it failed to perform as expected at the box office. The movie opened to lukewarm collections and an insipid response from cinegoers.

Even fans of Pawan Kalyan noted that the movie failed to deliver on their expectations. The film was initially slated to release on March 27. However, following the postponement of Yash's Toxic, its release date was moved up. This led the movie to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was proven to be a box office juggernaut. This further hampered the box office collection of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Almost a month after its theatrical release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to make its OTT debut. Streaming platform Netflix has confirmed the release of the movie on the app. As per the streaming giant, the movie will be made available on the platform from April 16, Friday.



Also Read: Fans Climb Atop Escalator, Show Up In Large Numbers For Akshay Kumar

The movie is set for a pan-Indian release on the platform. It will stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Netflix.

Advertisement

In an earlier interview, director Harish Shankar addressed Ustaad Bhat Singh's clash with Dhurandhar 2. Admitting that clashing with the movie was a big mistake, "Among Gabbar Singh and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, my favourite is the latter because I can see a more mature writer in myself. Every filmmaker wants a solo release for their film, but due to the decision of my exhibitors and producers, we had to prepone the release. It was a big risk clashing with a monster like Dhurandhar 2.” He added, "As said in the Bhagavad Gita, only effort is in our hands, not the result. I feel happy about the appreciation for the film. Ustaad Bhagat Singh might not have broken previous records and may have earned less revenue than them. Not every film can break records, and not every Friday can be ours. Content is only in our hands, but collections depend on factors like the release window, ticket hikes, and competition from other films.”



Also Read: Taylor Swift-Travis Wedding: 'No Phones' Policy Put In Place For Guests

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is based on the 2016 Tamil film Theri, which starred Vijay and was directed by Atlee. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, R Parthiban, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in key roles.

