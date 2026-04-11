Viral Video: Akshay Kumar Draws Large Crowd To Greater Noida, Fans Climb Escalator Handrail To Catch A Glimpse Of Bhooth Bangla Actor

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his film Bhooth Bangla, which will hit the big screens on April 17. Ahead of the release, the lead actor, along with Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi, arrived at Greater Noida's Gaur City Mall to promote the movie. The arrival of the actor sparked a fan frenzy, and videos of the same are now viral online.

Akshay Kumar's videos from Bhooth Bangla promotion go viral

Akshay Kumar is unarguably one of the few Bollywood actors who can still spark a frenzy among his fans simply with his presence. Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida was witness to hysteria created by the actor on Friday evening. Ahead of his arrival, fans gathered at the mall in hundreds.

Viral videos show a stampede-like situation arising in the premises as huge crowds gathered in the small, closed space just to catch a glimpse of the actor. Some fans were seen climbing the escalator handrails to see the star from a higher floor. On the ground floor where Akshay Kumar took the stage, people broke barricades and pushed against each other to find a front row spot to see the actor. In other clips, Akshay could be seen interacting with fans and joking with them in his signature style.



Also Read: Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Suffers Injury While Performing High-Octane Stunt

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