Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Go Big On Privacy For NYC Wedding, 'No Phones' Policy Put In Place For Guests

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to tie the knot. The couple announced their engagement via an Instagram post in August last year. Days after their engagement, speculations are rife about the couple's wedding. While the singer-footballer couple has kept quiet on the development of their special day, sources close to them have leaked pivotal details from their wedding day.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding details revealed

It was earlier reported that Taylor and Travis were planning to get married in June in Rhode Island, where the Love Story hitmaker owns an opulent property. However, a source close to the couple has now informed Page Six that the couple will get married on July 3. The date holds special importance as July 4, America's Independence Day, is Swift's favourite holiday. This year, the day is even more special as it coincides with the 250th anniversary of the country's independence.

As per the save-the-date cards, the couple have even changed the wedding location. They are now eyeing to get married in New York City. As per the publication, the couple rethought their nuptial venue that can accommodate more guests.



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As per Entertainment Tonight, Taylor and Travis are prioritising their privacy for their special day. The couple have implemented a ‘no-phone' policy for the guests in order to prevent any leaks on the day. Additionally, each save-the-date card has been adorned with the guest's name engraved in the background so that they are able to locate the source of the leak, if there is any.



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