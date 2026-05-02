Vaazha 2 OTT Release Date: Malayalam Blockbuster Locks Streaming Date, When And Where To Watch
JioHotstar will stream Vaazha 2 in multiple languages, the streamer announced recently. The Malayalam film also released theatrically in Telugu.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Vaazha 2 OTT Release Date: Vaazha 2 Biopic Of A Billion Bros has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time. Made on a controlled budget, the worldwide gross of this movie is nearing ₹250 crore mark. As far as ROI is concerned, the Vaazha franchise is one of the most commercially successful Indian movies. While a third installment is also in the works, with an all-female cast, the sequel has locked its much anticipated streaming date.
When and where to watch Vaazha 2 on OTT
JioHotstar will stream Vaazha 2 in multiple languages, the streamer announced recently. The caption to the post shared read, "Bros are back by demand. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros will be streaming from May 8 on JioHotstar (sic)." While on the big screens, Vaazha 2 released only in the original Malayalam version and its Telugu dubbed version (at a later date), it will stream in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi from the aforementioned date.
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What is Vaazha 2 about?
Directed by Savin SA, the Vaazha franchise centers on the story of youths losing their way and messing up their future in a cut throat world that thrives on success stories and rejects failures. The sequel follows Hashir, Vinayak, Alan and Ajin, who begin making relatable videos set in their rural neighbourhood and go viral enough to get noticed by filmmakers. It also tackles the current trend of migrating for higher studies to the United Kingdom or other countries and the gap between dreams and harsh realities. At the Kerala box office, Vaazha 2 became the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, even surpassing last year's big hit Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra. It has grossed over ₹125 crore from a single territory.
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