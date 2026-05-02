Vaazha 2 OTT Release Date: Malayalam Blockbuster Locks Streaming Date, When And Where To Watch

Vaazha 2 OTT Release Date: Vaazha 2 Biopic Of A Billion Bros has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time. Made on a controlled budget, the worldwide gross of this movie is nearing ₹250 crore mark. As far as ROI is concerned, the Vaazha franchise is one of the most commercially successful Indian movies. While a third installment is also in the works, with an all-female cast, the sequel has locked its much anticipated streaming date.

When and where to watch Vaazha 2 on OTT

JioHotstar will stream Vaazha 2 in multiple languages, the streamer announced recently. The caption to the post shared read, "Bros are back by demand. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros will be streaming from May 8 on JioHotstar (sic)." While on the big screens, Vaazha 2 released only in the original Malayalam version and its Telugu dubbed version (at a later date), it will stream in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi from the aforementioned date.

Vaazha 2 is directed by Savin SA | Image: X

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What is Vaazha 2 about?