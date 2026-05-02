Patriot OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil's Spy Thriller

Patriot OTT Release Date: Mammootty starrer spy thriller released on May 1. The movie brings back the pairing of Malayalam cinema icons Mammootty and Mohanlal, and Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Revathi and more play pivotal roles in it. Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and riding on the popularity of its star-studded cast, the movie scored an opening day collection of ₹9.80 crore from over 2600 shows in India, mostly in Kerala.

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Fans are also sharing queries online related to the film's OTT premiere. Here's when Patriot is expected to make its digital premiere after completing its theatrical run.

When and where to watch Patriot on OTT?

The streaming rights of Patriot have been bagged by ZEE5. The platform is expected to stream the movie in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi. The ZEE network has acquired the satellite rights and Zee Keralam will broadcast the film after its OTT release. Malayalam movies usually stream after a four-week period has passed from its theatrical debut. Released theatrically on May 1, Patriot is expected to stream from either May end or early June.

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Mahesh Narayanan is directed by Patriot | Image: IMDb

Given the strong start it has posted at the box office, the first weekend is expected to touch the ₹40 crore mark domestically. However, the movie's initial reviews have been mixed so far. Worldwide, Patriot collected nearly ₹30 crore on its opening day.

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What is the story of Patriot?