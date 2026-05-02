Raja Shivaji Cast Fees And Budget Revealed: Who Took What Home In ₹100 Crore Movie On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Raja Shivaji, the historical drama based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, released on May 1 to a thunderous response. The trailer showed actor and director Riteish Deshmukh in the title role and while many shared their scepticism about him essaying the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the release of the film and his nuanced performance is earning widespread praise. Raja Shivaji registered the biggest opening for a Marathi film, and the collections are expected to soar in the first weekend and beyond.

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The movie's cast is stacked, with Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Amol Ggupte and more and pivotal roles. Here's how much the main cast got paid for their respective parts.

Raja Shivaji budget and cast fees revealed

One of the most expensive movies based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj yet, Raja Shivaji, as per Riteish's confession, has been his dream project since 25 years. He was only able to execute it for the big screens only now. No expenses were spared in the making and reportedly, ₹100 crore has been funneled into filming, with extensive shooting taking place across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Satara, Wai and the Western Ghats.

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Raja Shivaji is directed by Mahesh Narayanan | Image: X

Abhishek plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji. Reportedly, he took home ₹6-8 crore. As Maharani Saibai, Genelia has been paid ₹1-2 crore. Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Afzal Khan reportedly earned ₹8-10 crore for his role. Mahesh Manjrekar, who's playing Lakhujirao Jadhav in Raja Shivaji, has reportedly received ₹2-3 crore. Fardeen Khan, who portrays Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, reportedly earned around ₹2-3 crore. Bhagyashree as Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, received ₹1-2 crore for her role. Vidya as Badi Begum has reportedly charged ₹1.5 crore for her part in the historical.

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