Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava Premieres On OTT But Netizens Raise Their Complaints To Netflix - Here's Why

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava hit the big screens on February 14. The movie is based on the heroics of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his battle with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. It minted ₹599.8 crore in India and ₹805.5 crore worldwide and is currently the biggest Indian grosser of 2025 so far.

Chhaava has also premiered on OTT and is now streaming on Netflix. However, fans complained that such a big hit is only available for streaming in Hindi and no other Indian languages. Interestingly, Chhaava Telugu dubbed was also released in cinema halls, and it added over ₹15 crore to its India biz. However, the historical film has not even been released in Telugu on OTT. Netflix shared the news about Chhaava OTT release with a poster of the film, captioned, “Aale Raje aale. Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time. Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Chhaava narrates the inspiring life story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film was released in cinemas on February 14 and quickly gained momentum at the box office. The ensemble cast features Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Viineet Kumar Siingh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambir Rao alongside Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Chhaava is streaming on Netflix | Image: X