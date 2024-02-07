Advertisement

Netflix has introduced an interesting lineup of nine Tamil films which is scheduled to release this year. These movies, initially set for theatrical release, will provide fans with the opportunity to experience the cinematic brilliance of their favourite actors on the big screen before making their way to Netflix.

Tamil Films To Look Forward In 2024 On Netflix | Image: PR Handover

More about the Tamil movies releasing on Netflix in 2024

Vidaa Muyarchi

Ajith Kumar starrer in this Tamil action thriller is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. Initially, directed by Vignesh Shivan, Magizh Thirumeni took over with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, Nirav Shah as the cinematographer and N. B. Srikanth editing the movie.

Advertisement

Conjuring Kannappan

This 2023 Tamil horror comedy was directed by Selvin Raj Xavier and produced by AGS Entertainment. Starring Sathish and Regina Cassandra, it was released on December 8 last year.

Advertisement

Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja marks Vijay Sethupathy's 50th feature film. It is produced by Passion Studios and Jagadish Palanisamy for The Route banner and also stars Mamta Mohandas and Natarajan Subramaniam. Ajanesh Lokhnath composed the music, Dinesh Purushothaman is the cinematographer, and Philomin Raj is the editor.

Advertisement

Maharaja poster | Image: IMDb

Sivakarthikeyan 21

SK 21 is directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. It features Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, the movie is accompanied by music from G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by CH Sai and editing by R. Kalaivanan.

Advertisement

Indian 2

This is an upcoming Tamil vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions. Starring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy, the sequel to Indian (1996) follows the ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante fighting corruption.

Advertisement

Sorgavaasal

RJ Balaji stars in this upcoming Tamil film which is reportedly being directed by a debutant. The cast includes Karunas and Yogi Babu. Notably, Selvaraghavan is also reported to join the film in a significant role.

Advertisement

Thangalaan

This upcoming Tamil historical action drama is directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja. Starring Vikram and Pasupathy, Thangalaan is set to release in theatres in April 2024.

Advertisement

Thangalaan | Image: IMDb

Revolver Rita

Directed by K Chandru and starring Keerthi Suresh, Revolver Rita is a Tamil drama set to hit theatres reportedly on April 30, 2024. It has music by Vinoth Rajkumar.

Advertisement

Kannivedi

A Tamil drama film directed by Ganesh Raj, Kannivedi features Keerthi Suresh and Namita Krishnamurthy in lead roles. This is being produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.