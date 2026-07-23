Vijay's Jana Nayagan Is A Remake Of A National Award-winning Telugu Film Streaming On Prime Video

Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Jana Nayagan, hit the big screens on July 23 after a nearly 7-month delay. The movie, touted as Vijay's last, has garnered massive momentum upon its release. Fans started an euphoric celebration and queued up in long lines to catch the early shows of the H Vinoth starrer. The excitement of the fans has transalted into the box office business of Jana Nayagan well.

However, it is little known that Jana Nayagan is a remake. The Vijay starrer is majorly an adaptation of the Telugu movie Bhagavanth Kesari. Released in 2023, the movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role alongside Arjun Rampal (in his Telugu debut), Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela. The movie hit the big screens on the ocassion of Dussehra in 2023. It received the Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 71st National Film Awards along with several other accolades. The film is streaming on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Earlier, while confirming reports of Jana Nayagan being a remake, director H Vinoth told Galatta Plus, “Jana Nayagan is about 50% inspired by Bhagavanth Kesari. While the first half has 60% similarity, the second half has only 20%.” He added, “One thing I admire about Vijay sir is that he’s deeply committed to women's empowerment. I saw the same conviction in Ajith sir when we worked on the Pink remake. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to work on Vijay sir’s last film."

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar. Jana Nayagan finally hit the theatres on Thursday after a prolonged delay due to certification issues. The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9.



Also Read: Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: 7 Titles To Binge-Watch