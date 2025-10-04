Updated 4 October 2025 at 19:24 IST
War 2 On OTT: This Is When Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Starrer Will Stream Online
With poor reviews, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 ended up being one of the lowest grossers in the YRF Spyverse. It may find a new lease of life on OTT now.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
War 2 On OTT: The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer action thriller War 2 released theatrically on August 14 worldwide. The latest and the 6th YRF spyverse entry had high expectations riding on it, the movie crashed hard after its first weekend. With poor reviews, War 2 ended up being one of the lowest grossers in the franchise. Another discussion that came up with its box office debacle was where is the ambitious YRF Spyverse headed now? Reportedly, War 2 is just a few days away from its OTT release and while it may find a new lease of life on streaming, how it has fared commercially will be looked at closely by the makers.
This is when War 2 is expected to stream online
War 2 released with Rajinikanth's Coolie during the Independence Day weekend this year. While Coolie has been streaming online since a while now, War 2 OTT release has been much awaited, especially by those who couldn't watch it on the big screens. With Coolie, since its a South film, the OTT debut follows 4 weeks after the theatrical debut. With Hindi movies, and in turn War 2, the OTT release window is 8 weeks.
Reports are rife that War 2 will stream from October 8. Netflix has acquired the film's digital rights and will stream it in multiple languages from the aforementioned date. All eyes will be on how it is received on OTT since its box office reception was quite underwhelming.
Hrithik writes a post about War 2 ahead of streaming debut
War, released in 2019, completed six years of its release on October 2. Marking the milestone, Hrithik shared a long note on Instagram, mentioning how playing Kabir again in War 2 was "so much fun" as he knew the character well. Revealing that shooting with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was extremely enjoyable, he added, "And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set."
Hrithik further shared that throughout the shoot of War 2, he got the feeling that "it was all very easy", but kept reminding himself that "a film doesn't need to be a torture".
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.