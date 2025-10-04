War 2 On OTT: This Is When Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Starrer Will Stream Online

War 2 On OTT: The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer action thriller War 2 released theatrically on August 14 worldwide. The latest and the 6th YRF spyverse entry had high expectations riding on it, the movie crashed hard after its first weekend. With poor reviews, War 2 ended up being one of the lowest grossers in the franchise. Another discussion that came up with its box office debacle was where is the ambitious YRF Spyverse headed now? Reportedly, War 2 is just a few days away from its OTT release and while it may find a new lease of life on streaming, how it has fared commercially will be looked at closely by the makers.

This is when War 2 is expected to stream online

War 2 released with Rajinikanth's Coolie during the Independence Day weekend this year. While Coolie has been streaming online since a while now, War 2 OTT release has been much awaited, especially by those who couldn't watch it on the big screens. With Coolie, since its a South film, the OTT debut follows 4 weeks after the theatrical debut. With Hindi movies, and in turn War 2, the OTT release window is 8 weeks.

War 2 marks Jr NTR's entry into Spyverse | Image: X

Reports are rife that War 2 will stream from October 8. Netflix has acquired the film's digital rights and will stream it in multiple languages from the aforementioned date. All eyes will be on how it is received on OTT since its box office reception was quite underwhelming.

Hrithik writes a post about War 2 ahead of streaming debut

War, released in 2019, completed six years of its release on October 2. Marking the milestone, Hrithik shared a long note on Instagram, mentioning how playing Kabir again in War 2 was "so much fun" as he knew the character well. Revealing that shooting with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was extremely enjoyable, he added, "And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set."