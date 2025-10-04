Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Digs Into Amaal Malik-Armaan Malik's Troubled Equation, Says 'Parents Know Who Is More Successful...'

Bigg Boss 19: In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, Amaal Malik had a fight with Abhishek Bajaj. The two got physical and the captaincy task had to be cancelled. Later on, Kunickaa Sadanand targeted Amaal for being aggressive in his tone and actions and claimed that he charged at Abhishek, which led to them fighting. Amaal and Kunickaa also exchanged some heated moments and spoke about each other's families and their troubled past.

Kunickaa Sadanand targets Amaal Malik for his family equations

Amaal Malik made headlines earlier this year after sharing an emotional note on social media, in which he revealed that he was battling depression and had cut ties with his family. He later deleted the post. During his fight with Kunickaa, Amaal's family ties became a highlight once again. What started off as harmless barbs turned into personal digs. Amaal said, "Aapko do paise ki izzat dete hai toh sar pe chad jati ho."

Armaan and Amaal Malik are brothers | Image: X

Kunickaa responded by saying, "Muje teri izzat nahi chahiye. Teri khud ki izzat nahi hai tu muje kya izzat dega. Khud ki izzat bacha le pehle. Meri family mein koi problem nahi hai. Tu apni family ko sambhal. Teri family mein kya chal raha hai tereko achi tarah pata hai. Tu yahan kyun aaya hai yeh tuje pata hai. Teri family ka tuje pata hai. Maine 60 saal jo izzat kaamayi uski ek percent bi teri nahi hai. Tu apni family sambhal. You know why you are here and what your family did. My family is very good. Tu apna dekh le log tere sath kya kar rahein hai. Tu yahan kyun hai tuje acchi tarah se pata hai. Do divorces ke baad bhi mera parivar ek sath hai."

Later Kunickaa told Nehal and Farhana, "Uske (Amaal) ghar mein ek sath nahi hai parivaar. Khud statement de ke aaya hai ki main apne maa baap se khud ko alag karta hoon. Isi wajah se usko Bigg Boss mein entry mili kyunki controversial hai."