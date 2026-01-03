Jana Nayagan Trailer Confirms Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Is Bhagvanth Kesari Remake, Director H Vinoth Trolled For 'Lying'

Jana Nayagan has been long rumoured to be a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari but H Vinoth dismissed it | Image: Republic

Jana Nayagan trailer has been released by the makers on Saturday. As the movie's release date of January 9 nears, the trailer is expected to raise the anticipation surrounding Thalapathy Vijay's final film. While there is immense excitement surrounding the movie and its big roll out in India and international markets, the movie has been long mired in rumours that it's a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 2023 hit Bhagavanth Kesari. However, at the audio launch event, Jana Nayagan director H Vinoth dismissed the speculation.

Vijay in a still from Jana Nayagan | Image: X

Tables turned as the Jana Nayagan trailer confirmed that the upcoming Tamil movie is a remake of NBK's Bhagavanth Kesari, with few additional elements. It is evident that the character played by Mamitha Baiju is inspired by Sreeleela's part in Bhagavanth Kesari. Some scenes of Vijay and Mamitha bonding as film's characters bear direct resemblance to sequences in the NBK starrer. Action sequences in Jana Nayagan are also set in the same locations as its Telugu counterpart, only the canvass is bigger.

Additionally, there are scenes that confirm that Vijay's character in Jana Nayagan has a similar back story as Nelakonda (Balakrishna) in Bhagavanth Kesari. The antagonist essayed by Bobby Deol in Vijay's film also bears resemblance to Arjun Rampal in Bhagavanth Kesari.

While Bhagavanth Kesari primarily highlighted women’s empowerment, in Jana Nayagan additional elements like state politics and robotics have been added to make it appear grander and distinct. Scenes in Jana Nayagan trailer, including Vijay's monologue targeting the state machinery from rampant corruption and arrival of someone all powerful and honest, seem to pave the way for actor's entry into politics.

