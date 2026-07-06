What Triggered The Removal Of Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer Satluj From Zee 5? | Explained

Three years, two title changes, and censor board hurdles later, Diljit Dosanjh's headliner Satluj silently debuted on Zee 5 on Friday, July 3. However, just as the movie began gaining some traction and was dominating social media discourse, it was taken down in India by the streamer until further notice, 48 hours after its release. The move, which does not come as a surprise to Diljit and the movie makers, has triggered a controversy around the Honey Trehan directorial, which is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who went missing in 1995.

What triggered the removal of Satluj from Zee 5?

The real reason for the streamer's decision to pull down the movie remains unknown. However, Satluj explores some of the most controversial times in the political history of Punjab. The movie is a biographical drama about the life and death of Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose investigation into the cremation of 25,000 people in Punjab between 1984 and 1994 led to his abduction and alleged death in 1995.

Khalra's investigation and the subsequent fight against the Punjab Police brought international attention to Punjab's turbulent political landscape at the time. His findings allegedly exposed that several thousand people who disappeared in Punjab in the decade were allegedly cremated by the Punjab police illegally without informing their families. The abduction and killing of Khalra led to several Punjab police officials being convicted. Satluj shows all these real-life events with some aspects fictionalised, and some names changed.



Also Read: Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Explosive True Story Behind Satluj

While Zee 5 has not specified any reason behind taking down Satluj, the politically sensitive plot is likely the cause of the action. In its official statement, the streaming platform mentioned, "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life." Announcing the removal, the streamer said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

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