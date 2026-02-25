With Love On OTT: Tentative Streaming Date Of Superhit Tamil Romantic Drama Is Here

With Love On OTT: Tamil romantic drama With Love hit the big screens ahead of the Valentine's Week on February 6. The film marks the acting debut of Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth, who plays the lead role alongside Anaswara Rajan. With Love marks the directorial debut of Madhan. During its theatrical run, With Love received good reviews from critics and enjoyed a decent run at the box office. Released on the big screens in only Tamil and Telugu, With Love is all set to begin its streaming journey now.

When and where to watch With Love on OTT?

Though it has not been confirmed by the makers or the streaming platform, With Love is expected to begin streaming on March 6 on Netflix. Apart from Tamil and Telugu, it is also expected to make its digital premiere in Hindi and a few more regional Indian languages. Since South movies release on digital after a mandatory 4-week gap from their theatrical debut, With Love's OTT release date is fast approaching and all eyes will be on how its received on digital.

With Love is written and directed by Madhan | Image: X

By Day 20, With Love has collected ₹27.7 Crore in India (Tamil: ₹25.1 crore, Telugu: ₹2.6 crore). With an overseas contribution of ₹3.5 crore, the worldwide gross stands at ₹36 Crore. Since the film has been made on a controlled budget, it is one of the most profitable Tamil ventures of the year.

What is the story of With Love?

With Love centers on the lives of Sathya (Abishan Jeevinth), a designer, and Monisha (Anaswara Rajan), a social media influencer. The narrative kicks off when the two, who were once schoolmates, unexpectedly reconnect during a blind date years later. Sathya and Monisha decide to embark on a journey to track down their respective unrequited school-time crushes. As they navigate this journey of resolution, they are forced to confront their emotions for one another.