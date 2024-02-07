English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Wonka On OTT: When And Where To Watch Timothee Chalamet Starrer Musical

The Timothee Chalamet led Wonka will soon be making its digital debut. The Paul King helmed film had released in theatres on December 8.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Wonka
Wonka | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Wonka, directed by Paul King and starring Timothee Chalamet in the titular role, made for a refreshing contemporary take on the evergreen Roald Dahl tale. Wonka did formidable business in the United States with reports suggesting its box office collection numbers to stand at $513 million. The film was mounted on a budget of $125 million, making it a clear hit. Wonka has now locked down a date for its digital debut.

Wonka to make its digital debut


The Timothee Chalamet led Wonka is all set to make its digital debut. Warner Bros. UK, Wonka's producers, took to their official X handle to share the news of the film's digital debut. As per the update, Wonka will be marking its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The date for the same is set at January 22. 

The caption to the post read, "Bring the wonderful world of #WonkaMovie into your living room this Monday! Buy or Rent the Home Premiere on January 22.". As shared in the post, Wonka will not be available for free streaming and an only be accessed on rent.

Wonka boasts of a star-studded cast


Wonka features Timothee Chalamet in the lead as Willy Wonka. The film notably features Hugh Grant in the role of Oompa-Loompa, Rowan Atkinson as the Priest, Olivia Colman and Calah Lane among others. The story is inspired from the Roald Dahl classic Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

The film bagged Timothee Chalamet a Golden Globe nomination for the category of Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, a potential win he lost to Paul Giamatti's performance in The Holdovers. The film also has a BAFTA nomination under the category of BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film, with Paul King, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby abnd Alexandra Derbyshire making up the list of nominations. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 17:33 IST

