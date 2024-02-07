Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Neha Dhupia Says She'd Still Be 'Unemployed If It Wasn’t For OTT'

Neha Dhupia in a recent interview revealed that if she hadn't turned to OTT, she would have been still unemployed. She began her digital journey in 2016.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia | Image:Neha Dhupia/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Neha Dhupia in a recent interview revealed that her continued presence as an actor owes much to the opportunities presented by OTT platforms. The 43-year-old who is known for her roles in films like Singh Is Kinng, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local and Phas Gaye Re Obama ventured into the digital realm in 2016 with the podcast #NoFilterNeha. Two years later, she made her mark in a segment of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories.

If it wasn’t for OTT, then I would still be unemployed: Neha Dhupia

Reflecting on her career trajectory during a panel discussion at the Champions of Change conclave, Dhupia shared her perspective. She took a hiatus of two to three years when she dedicated her time to various aspects of life, including motherhood. Considering a shift to production, she acknowledged the challenges that come with it in the industry.

“If it wasn’t for OTT, then I would still be unemployed. All of last year, I did one feature film, and I love going to cinemas to watch films. At the same time, I did three other OTT shows, and they kept us happy and consumed,” she expressed, underlining the role played by digital platforms in sustaining her career.

Advertisement

Neha Dhupia addresses the rising apprehensions of creators

Dhupia delved into the common apprehension among creative individuals about losing potential audiences if the content doesn't resonate. “The fear actors and producers have is that the audience should not leave watching our work midway… We don’t want them to go away," she said.

Advertisement

Neha added, “They have the ability to pause that fear but at the same time, there’s a will to hold on to the consumer. We want them to watch our content. The fact that we keep producing great content will help us in growth.” The actress's latest feature film appearance in 2022’s A Thursday was released directly on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement