Neha Dhupia in a recent interview revealed that her continued presence as an actor owes much to the opportunities presented by OTT platforms. The 43-year-old who is known for her roles in films like Singh Is Kinng, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local and Phas Gaye Re Obama ventured into the digital realm in 2016 with the podcast #NoFilterNeha. Two years later, she made her mark in a segment of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories.

Reflecting on her career trajectory during a panel discussion at the Champions of Change conclave, Dhupia shared her perspective. She took a hiatus of two to three years when she dedicated her time to various aspects of life, including motherhood. Considering a shift to production, she acknowledged the challenges that come with it in the industry.

“If it wasn’t for OTT, then I would still be unemployed. All of last year, I did one feature film, and I love going to cinemas to watch films. At the same time, I did three other OTT shows, and they kept us happy and consumed,” she expressed, underlining the role played by digital platforms in sustaining her career.

Neha Dhupia addresses the rising apprehensions of creators

Dhupia delved into the common apprehension among creative individuals about losing potential audiences if the content doesn't resonate. “The fear actors and producers have is that the audience should not leave watching our work midway… We don’t want them to go away," she said.

Neha added, “They have the ability to pause that fear but at the same time, there’s a will to hold on to the consumer. We want them to watch our content. The fact that we keep producing great content will help us in growth.” The actress's latest feature film appearance in 2022’s A Thursday was released directly on Disney+Hotstar.