OTT Movies Releasing This Weekend (May 15 To May 18): Maranamass, The Door, Nesippaya, Wolf Man And More On Netflix, Sun Nxt, SonyLIV, Aha

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT such as Netflix, Lionsgate, SunNxt and Aha. From Maranamass and Nesippaya to Wolf Man, the list will pique your interest. So if you haven't planned your weekend yet, get ready to binge-watch these movies from the comfort of your home.

Maranamass

Malayalam-language black comedy film directed by Sivaprasad, stars Basil Joseph, Anishma Anilkumar and Rajesh Madhavan. It is the story of a serial killer similar to Ripper, who is terrorising a city. But unexpectedly, the killer, the target, a girl, her lover, and others end up on a night bus, and dramatic events unfold, leading to a unique climax with many surprises. The film will debut on OTT on May 15.

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Jolly O Gymkhana

Tamil-language black comedy film directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, stars Prabhudeva, Madonna Sebastian, Yogi Babu and Abirami. A Tenkasi-based family finds a dead person and is forced to go on a journey that takes them Kodaikanal. The film, which was released last year in November, is all set to debut on OTT on May 15.

Where to watch: Aha Video X

The Door

It is a chilling masterpiece revolving around Mithra, an Architect working in a big construction company. To make way for new construction, she demolishes an old existing structure at the site, which releases a paranormal entity into her world, unleashing chaos and death. Starring Bhavana Menon, Ganesh Venkatraman and Jaya Prakash, the film will premiere on May 16.

Where to watch: Simply South

Ka.Mu - Ka.Pi

The film revolves around a couple, Anbu and Anu, who fall in love and elope to begin a new life together. But little did they know that Anbu’s dream of becoming a filmmaker would invite problems in their marriage. Will they file for divorce or strengthen their broken relationship? Starring Vignesh Ravi, Saranya Ravichandran and TSK, the film will premiere on May 16.

Where to watch: Simply South

Nesippaya

It is about two lovers, separated by life's circumstances, but reunited by a tragic fate - a murder. Arjun, driven by love for Diya, defies all odds, crosses boundaries, and braves the unknown to uncover the truth behind her tragic fate. The film marks the acting debut of Akash Murali, alongside Aditi Shankar. The film will premiere on May 16.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The Quilters

In this award-winning short documentary, men in a Missouri maximum-security prison design and sew beautiful, personalised quilts for foster children. It will release on May 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

Wolf Man

Sheltering after a wild animal attack, Blake suffers a horrific change. To protect their daughter, Charlotte must choose to face the terror in the house or the danger outside. The horror flick is all set to premiere on May 17th.