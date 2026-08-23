OTT Releases This Week: 13 Web Series And 5 Movies To Watch - Bandar, I Nobody, Michael, Chumbak, Jungle Tales With Mowgli, The Whisper Man, Anbe Diana And More

OTT Releases This Week: From new Hindi shows Chumbak and Babita Singh Reporting to movies like The Whisper Man, Bandar, I, Nobody and Michael and returning seasons of popular series Graveyard, Leanne, Dark Matter and many more, here's everything new and exciting releasing on OTT this week.



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Chumbak

Set in a modern urban housing society, 'Chumbak' is a multi-generational comedy starring Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani and Amyra Dastur. It will stream from August 28.

Where to watch: Netflix

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Michael

Highest grossing biopic of all time, based on the King Of Pop Michael Jackson, Michael will be available to watch in English and Hindi from August 29.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Bandar

Anurag Kashyap's thriller starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and more had a bad run at the box office. It will look to find more audiences on OTT as it arrives online on August 28.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Graveyard season 3

The Turkish thriller returns with new mysteries and exciting cat and mouse chases on August 28.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jungle Tales With Mowgli

The Hindi animation series about the famous jungle dweller Mowgli and his wild adventures will stream from August 28.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

I, Nobody

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam crime thriller I, Nobody is all set to stream on OTT after tasting moderate box office success. It will available to watch online from August 25, including in Hindi.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Jeopardy! Masters Season 4

The new season of the popular reality show returns with much more excitement, thrills and new contestants as the competition for the the grand prize gets tougher. New episodes stream from August 25.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The Last Sunrise

Based on the eponymous novel, The Last Sunrise follows a college student with a chronic illness who unexpectedly falls and begins to embrace living in the moment. The English series starring Eva Longoria, Maia Reficco and Fernando Lindez drops on August 26.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Leanne season 2

In the new seasonof the comedy show, Leanne picks up after what's left of her life after her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Episodes release online on August 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dark Matter season 2

Joel Edgerton starrer thriller returns with fresh twists and turns on the new episodes dropping on August 27.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Adults season 2

In the new season, Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele return with new dynamics, promising slice of life moments and plenty laughter. Episodes from the latest edition drop on August 28.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Beauty In Black season 3

The new season dives deeper in the high stakes world of cosmetics and child trafficking. The show starring Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls and Taylor Polidore releases on August 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Whisper Man

The serial killer mystery thriller starring Robert De Niro and Michelle Monaghan will make its digital debut on August 28. Expectations are high from this James Ashcroft directed film.

Where to watch: Netflix

Babita Singh Reporting

A show about a cop's return to the limelight after she discovers that her close friend has been murdered, Babita Singh Reporting releases on August 28. Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti star in this investigative thriller.

Where to watch: Prime Video

All The Truth In My Lies

The new show is about two roommates who join a bachelorette road trip, where unspoken feelings ignite and shake up their entire friend group. Based on Elísabet Benavent's novel, the Spanish drama series drops on August 28.

Where to watch: Netflix

Part Timers

The Telugu show stars Gnaneswari Kandregula and Thanuja Puttaswamy and follows the story of two colleagues who dream to make it big in the business world. Episodes drop on August 28.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Betty la Fea, the Story Continues season 3

Season 3 of Betty la Fea, the Story Continues premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 28. This season features Betty returning to Bogotá for Hugo Lombardi’s farewell fashion show as she finds herself in a fresh love triangle involving her ex.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Anbe Diana

Tamil romantic comedy starring Pari Elavazhagan and Ramya Ranganatha releases on OTT on August 28.