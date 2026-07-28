Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date: Salman Khan's Show To Stream In September? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 20: Superstar Salman Khan will be back to host the latest season of the controversial reality show. While the actor awaits the release of his patriotic action drama Maatrubhumi, he has also begun shooting for his upcoming action film opposite Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. As August is set to start, speculation about the premiere date of Bigg Boss 20 and the tentative list of participants who could make it on the show's upcoming edition has started.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 has also been listed on JioHotstar's slate, hinting that it may arrive on the streaming service sooner than expected. Last year, Bigg Boss 19 premiered in August end, a departure from its erstwhile October premiere window. This year too, Bigg Boss is expected to premiere early and is likely to run till January 2027.

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When will Bigg Boss 20 premiere on OTT?

JioHotstar has listed Bigg Boss 20 in its 'coming soon' category. However, the exact premiere date of the latest season of the reality show has not been mentioned. Additionally, the streamer has listed titles till August 29 as part of its upcoming slate, with the musical biopic Michael listed for streaming debut on August 29.

L to R: Geeta Basra, Sunil Pal and Mahhi Vij are expected to participate in Bigg Boss 20 | Image: X

Post that, reality shows - Salman's Bigg Boss 20 and India Ke Top 1%, hosted by Anil Kapoor - will premiere on JioHotstar. It is expected that both Bigg Boss 20 and India Ke Top 1% will hit streaming and satellite TV in September. The exact premiere date of Bigg Boss 20 is expected to be revealed soon, with a promo featuring host Salman also set to drop.

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