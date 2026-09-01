OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, The Court And More Movies, Web Series To Binge-Watch

We have officially entered a new chapter and a new month in 2026. The first week of September brings exciting movies and web series to binge-watch in your free time. From Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 and The Court to Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly, the list spans various genres and languages.

Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly

It is a documentary about Rachael Gunn on how she became a global sensation. From an Australian academic to a global meme, the breakdancer recounts her offbeat path to the Olympic stage. The film is releasing today, September 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gandhari

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh, the film revolves around a desperate mother named Bani who navigates a dangerous criminal underworld to rescue her missing daughter. The film will premiere on September 3.

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Where to watch: Netflix

The Gentlemen – Season 2

The show has been renewed for a second season. A spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 film, the action comedy stars Theo James alongside Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings. It will stream on September 3.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Dhamaal 4

It is a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film performed well at the box office. Following its theatrical run, the film will make its digital debut on September 4.

Where to watch: Netflix

Korean Kanakaraju

Varun Tej starrer follows a Rayalaseema youth named Kanakaraju, whose life upends when a vessel from Korea brings a spirit that possesses him, hence the title Korean Kanakaraju. It will release on September 4.

Where to watch: Netflix

Unmadham

It is a Malayalam-language police procedural crime thriller starring Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Siddique and Krishna Prabha. It revolves around a civil police officer named Shelly, who has been posted at a remote police station and is struggling with problems in his personal life. Unmadham leads to events of reality and superstition. The film will release on September 4.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Jagamae Sangeetham

It is a musical show featuring Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth and Madhubala. It revolves around a musical dynasty that is struggling to maintain its honour after being challenged by one of its own. The web series will stream on September 4.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Court

It is a Tamil-language courtroom show revolving around a young lawyer, Yazhini, with a stammer. She will be standing against her father in a fight for justice in the court. The web series will stream on September 4.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Grand Tour - Season 7

It is a British motoring show which is returning with a new trio after the original trio of hosts retired. The new trio will take on global challenges focused on specialised and motorised vehicles. The upcoming season will stream on September 4.