OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar The Revenge, Project Hail Mary, Kartavya, Inspector Avinash 2, Good Omens 3, The WONDERfools And More Titles to Watch

OTT Releases This Week: Several much-anticipated Hollywood, Hindi and regional Indian titles will begin streaming this week. Even as some popular films continue to rule over at the box office and several more are lined up for release in the coming week, there's much on offer as far as home entertainment goes. Here's everything new you can watch on OTT platforms this week.

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Kunchacko Boban and Pooja Mohanraj feature in the Malayalam crime thriller Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil. The movie released in theatres in mid April to a lukewarm response, but will now look to get more audiences on OTT. It streams in multiple languages from May 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

Kartavya

Saif Ali Khan leads the crime thriller Kartavya in a cop role. Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi feature in pivotal roles. The Hindi movie streams from May 15.

Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

Inspector Avinash 2

Randeep Hooda returns as the fierce cop Avinash in the second season of Inspector Avinash. New episodes will stream from May 15.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Exam

Exam is a 7-episode Tamil-language suspense drama web series, produced by Pushkar and Gayatri of Vikram Vedha fame. It is set for release on May 15.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The A List

With its focus on the Asian and Pacific diasporas, The A List is a docuseries that explores various individuals in their unique ways and what it means to be Asian in relation to their American identities. It will also feature popular Hollywood actors like Kumail Nanjiani, Sandra Oh and more. Episodes stream from May 14.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Rivals 2

Rivals Season 2 premieres on May 15, with the first three episodes dropping on that date and weekly releases to follow. Based on the 1988 novel of the same name by the late, great Dame Jilly Cooper, the show follows an MP locking horns with a TV station owner in the fictional Cotswolds county of Rutshire. This season will have 12 episodes and will release in two parts.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine

A Money Heist spinoff, Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine will debut online on May 15. This next chapter focuses on a new master heist set against the backdrop of Seville. Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and his gang return in the series created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

Where to watch: Netflix

Good Omens 3

Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), now Supreme Archangel, seeks Crowley's (David Tennant) help as plans for the Second Coming take a surprising yet dangerous turn. Can the angel and demon reconcile their differences before it's too late? New episodes of the fantasy comedy series premiere on May 14.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Punisher: One Last Kill

Jon Bernthal‘s tortured Frank Castle returns on May 12 in the Marvel Television Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill. Bernthal, who co-wrote the feature, called it “the most psychologically complex, darkest version of the Punisher that you’re going to see.”

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The WONDERfools

Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo, Choi Dae-hoon and Im Sung-jae feature in this new K-drama, set to release its 8 episodes on May 15. In the show set during the time of widespread apocalyptic beliefs, a group of ordinary and socially awkward residents of Haeseong City unexpectedly gain superpowers after a mysterious incident. Their stories unfold as stakes rise.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw and Undekha)

The "Raw and Undekha" version Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream from May 15 for international audiences. An additional three minutes of footage will be showcased in this cut.

Where to watch: Netflix (overseas, India not included)

Project Hail Mary

One of top grossing movies this year, Ryan Gosling's space opera Project Hail Mary will be availabe on rent from May 12.