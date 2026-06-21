OTT Releases This Week: House Of The Dragon 3, Avatar Fire And Ash, Gram Chikitsalay 2, Blast, Lock Upp 2, The Bear 5 And More Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: From new seasons of popular shows House Of The Dragon, The Bear, Lock Upp and Perfect Family to the Tamil martial arts film Blast and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash, the streaming slate for the week is packed with exciting titles. Reality shows Luck Upp season 2 and Alliance are also debuting soon.

House Of The Dragon season 3

The Blacks and the Greens go into full battle mode in the upcoming, third season of the popular Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon. As per early reviews, the show's new episodes are best on the series so far. The show will drop weekly episodes, beginning June 22.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Gram Chikitsalay season 2

Dr Prabhat (Amol Parashar) and Dr Gargi (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor) return with new slice-of-life stories set in rural India in season 2 of the medical drama Gram Chikitsalay. New episodes drop on June 22.

Where to watch: Prime Video

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Avatar: Fire And Ash





The globally hit franchise Avatar, directed by James Cameron, saw the release of the third installment in December last year. It quickly became a box office hit. Fans can return to the mystical Pandora as Avatar: Fire And Ash begins its streaming journey in India on June 24.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Lock Upp season 2

Bollywood celebs Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan will host the new season of the reality show Lock Upp. Season 2 will air five episodes weekly starting June 27. This time, the theme of the show is Sach Ya Sazaa and several popular TV and OTT celebs are said to be participating.

Where to watch: Netflix

Blast

The hit Tamil language martial arts movie Blast will premiere on OTT this coming week. After making waves at the box office, this entertaining film, starring Arjun Sarja and Preity Mukhundhan, is expected to attract good viewership on OTT after it releases on June 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

Alliance

Kunal Kemmu will host the Indian version of Alliance, originally a Dutch format that follows 16 contestants who enter the game as duos, but quickly discover that no alliance is permanent. The final player standing at the end is the winner. The reality show will stream from June 26, with new episodes dropping every day.

Kunal Kemmu will host Alliance | Image: X

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Bear season 5

The fifth and final season of the multi Emmy winning series set in the culinary world, The Bear will stream from June 26. Since it is the show finale, the stakes are going to be higher than ever.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Lingam

Lingam is an upcoming Tamil crime-thriller series that premieres on June 26. It stars actor Kathir in the lead role os a kabaddi champion who is wrongly accused of murder and forced into the criminal underworld.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Perfect Family season 2

Gulshan Devaiah, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak Godbole and Neha Dhupia return in the second season of the comedy drama series Perfect Family. After season 1 gained popularity on YouTube, the show has found a new streaming home. New episodes drop on June 26.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

This Is Not a Murder Mystery

This Is Not a Murder Mystery is a Belgian show that follows famous surrealists René Magritte, Salvador Dalí and Man Ray, who are trapped in a lavish English country estate during a serial killer's spree. The six-part series drops on June 26.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Chris & Martina: The Final Set

The documentary film explores Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova's decades-long dominance of women's tennis — and a friendship even cancer couldn't upset. The sports icons feature in this highly-awaited movie, set to stream from June 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Little Brother

John Cena stars as the elder brother, Rudd, to the "irresponsible" Marcus (Eric Andre) in the comedy film Little Brother, set to stream from June 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Another Self

The third season of Another Self, telling the story that traces back to the roots of Ada, Sevgi and Leyla as they reconnect with their roots, arrives on June 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

Agent Kim Reactivated

The crime thriller K-drama follows Kim Do-hyeon, also known as Manager Kim, a former secret agent who now lives a quiet life as a single father and a regular salaryman. When his beloved daughter is kidnapped, he is forced to reveal his classified past and unleash his dormant skills to rescue her. The show drops on June 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

See You At Work

In this office romance K-drama Cha Ji-yoon, a seven-year office professional at Saeum Electronics, navigates his relationship with Kang Si-woo, a manager noted for his rigid adherence to workplace discipline. Episodes drop on June 22.