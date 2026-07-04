Hollywood Movie Releases In July: Moana, The Odyssey, Spider-Man Brand New Day, Evil Dead Burn And More To Watch In Theatres

Hollywood Movie Releases In July: Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest potential summer at the box office. In July, Christopher Nolan brings his period epic The Odyssey to the biggest screens worldwide. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios will launch its fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya over the month-end. These movies collectively have the potential to gross over $2 billion internationally. Horror films like The Invite and Evil Dead Burn will also look to get traction from genre fans.

Moana

Catherine Laga’aia makes her film debut as Moana, alongside Dwayne Johnson as Maui, in this live-action musical adaptation of Disney Animation’s 2016 hit.

Release date: July 10

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The Invite

Olivia Wilde stars in and directs the remake of the Spanish film The People Upstairs. The cast of this unassuming dinner gone wrong thriller is stacked, with Seth Rogan, Penelope Cruz and Edward Nortan playing pivotal roles.

Release date: July 10

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The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan adapts Homer’s 3,000-year-old Greek epic for the big screens in The Odyssey. The movie stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and others in pivotal roles.

Release date: July 17

Evil Dead Burn

Sam Raimi produces this sixth Evil Dead film, directed by Sébastien Vaniček. After the horror franchise has been successfully rebooted with Evil Dead Rise (2023), fan expectations are high from Evil Dead Burn.

Release date: July 24

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Four years after Tom Holland’s Peter Parker erased himself from everyone’s memory in Spider-Man: No Way Home,” he continues the fight for good in New York City, completely alone. Zendaya returns as MJ as mysterious villains threaten NYC.

Release date: July 31

I Want Your Sex

Olivia Wilde features as a renowned art world provocateur who begins an affair with a 20-something intern (Cooper Hoffman) in this sex comedy directed by Gregg Araki.