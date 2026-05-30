June Bollywood Releases: Cocktail 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Main Vapas Aaunga, Welcome To The Jungle And 5 More Movies To Watch In Theatres

New Bollywood Releases in June: Ever since Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit the big screens on March 19, releases have been sporadic in the Hindi film industry. Several films reshuffled their release date. However, after a relatively dry spell at the cinemas, the summer beckons back-to-back new movies in theatres. From romance and drama to action and comedy, cinegoers will be spoilt for choice with films from various genres hitting the big screens this June. With the summer vacations, schools and colleges being shut for a month and heatwave conditions triggering remote work, the cinemas are ready to see new people flocking to the big screens with a new release every week.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: June 5

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Fronted by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film revolves around a chaotic love triangle packed with comic misunderstandings, relationship drama and high-energy humour. The ensemble cast also features Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles. Produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximilian Films (UK), Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Bandar: June 5

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios. It is a gritty crime-thriller with Bobby Deol in the lead role, marking the first collaboration between the filmmaker and the actor. Bandar is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Peddi: June 5

While not a Bollywood movie, Ram Charan's Peddi is scheduled to release pan-India in several languages. The movie also co-stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, and songs from it have been well-received. The cast members have been promoting the movie extensively throughout North India, making it likely to be a success in Hindi as well. The movie is a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

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Bharat Bhagya Vidhata: June 12

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the makers unveiled the first look of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata on March 28 and confirmed the release date. Besides Kangana Ranaut, the ensemble cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP, and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar and is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

Main Vapas Aunga: June 12

The much-awaited trailer of Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga will hit the big screens on June 12. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Notably, the film reunites the legendary trio of AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz, a creative synergy that has given Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable melodies, including the ones released so far from this film. It is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to hit theatres on June 12.

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Governor: June 12

Another movie scheduled to release on the same day is Manoj Bajpayee's starrer, Governor. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the movie also stars Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in the lead roles.



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Hanuted 3D: June 12

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is set to return to the horror genre with his upcoming film Haunted 3D, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra, and Sanjay Singh. Haunted 3D stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey.

Cocktail 2: June 19

The film Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, features a new ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will be released in theatres on June 19, 2026. The original Cocktail (2012) centred on a contemporary love triangle between Gautam Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), Veronica Melaney (Deepika Padukone), and Meera Sahni (Diana Penty). The first Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a huge success for its modern take on love and friendship.



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Welcome To The Jungle: June 26